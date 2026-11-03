USWNT Abroad: Sam Coffey's comeback boosts Man City's title push as Lily Yohannes scores Champions League stunner

Sam Coffey's wait was over. After injury kept her out of the start of Manchester City's season, the USWNT midfielder was finally back on the pitch. Her return offered one of the most encouraging moments for the Americans competing across Europe, but she had plenty of company.

At Manchester United, Phallon Tullis-Joyce kept a clean sheet, while Alyssa Thompson and Emily Fox showed how much could change after halftime. Thompson's clever, unpredictable runs gave Chelsea a spark off the bench, while Fox offered another threat going forward as Arsenal searched for momentum after a slow start to the WSL season.

Lily Yohannes, meanwhile, delivered a moment worth watching again. Her sensational long-range goal against Inter Milan in the UEFA Women's Champions League added a spectacular individual highlight to a stretch of encouraging performances from the USWNT's overseas contingent.

GOAL takes a closer look at how the Americans performed across Europe...