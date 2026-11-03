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USWNT Abroad: Sam Coffey's comeback boosts Man City's title push as Lily Yohannes scores Champions League stunner

Sam Coffey finally returned for Man City, Alyssa Thompson starred off the bench, Phallon Tullis-Joyce kept a clean sheet and Emily Fox impressed in Arsenal's second half.

Celia Balf

  • Sam Coffey's wait was over. After injury kept her out of the start of Manchester City's season, the USWNT midfielder was finally back on the pitch. Her return offered one of the most encouraging moments for the Americans competing across Europe, but she had plenty of company.

    At Manchester United, Phallon Tullis-Joyce kept a clean sheet, while Alyssa Thompson and Emily Fox showed how much could change after halftime. Thompson's clever, unpredictable runs gave Chelsea a spark off the bench, while Fox offered another threat going forward as Arsenal searched for momentum after a slow start to the WSL season.

    Lily Yohannes, meanwhile, delivered a moment worth watching again. Her sensational long-range goal against Inter Milan in the UEFA Women's Champions League added a spectacular individual highlight to a stretch of encouraging performances from the USWNT's overseas contingent.

    GOAL takes a closer look at how the Americans performed across Europe...

  • Sam Coffey returns

    Sam Coffey Man City Women 2025-26
    Getty Images

    Sam Coffey entered the game for Man City in the 58th minute.

    Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the WSL on Sunday and welcomed back a midfielder who could help keep them there. Coffey came on in the 59th minute of a 2-1 win over London City Lionesses, logging just over half an hour in her first appearance since recovering from injury.

    The victory moved City to 22 points and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 matches. Coffey adds experience and defensive discipline to a team already in form, with her ability to dictate the tempo giving City another means of controlling games as they pursue the title.

    For the USWNT, seeing a central figure in midfield back on the pitch was encouraging, too. Coffey's return is the first step; rebuilding match fitness and establishing a consistent run of minutes come next.

  • Super-sub Alyssa Thompson

    Alyssa Thompson Chelsea Women 2025-26
    Getty Images

    Alyssa Thompson subbed in for Chelsea in the 62nd minute to help her side win 6-0 over Charlton.

    Thompson gave Chelsea a fresh attacking threat off the bench, replacing Nathalie Björn in the 62nd minute and nearly finding the net. Charlton goalkeeper Anna Koivunen produced a strong save to deny her, keeping a lively cameo from becoming a goalscoring one.

    After a debut season defined by goals, Thompson is showing more of her creative range. She already has three WSL assists this season, offering Chelsea another route to goal as the Blues sit level with Manchester City on 22 points after eight matches.

    For Emma Hayes and the USWNT, Thompson's place in Chelsea's starting XI is only part of the picture. The U.S. needs dependable attacking options, and consistent contributions, whether from the start or off the bench, would strengthen her case for a bigger role.

  • Can Emily Fox save Arsenal?

    Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2025-26
    Getty Images

    Emily Fox and Arsenal picked up their fourth draw of the season.

    Fox helped Arsenal find a way back against Aston Villa, then pushed for a winner. Introduced in the second half, the USWNT fullback contributed to the Gunners' equalizer and helped create late chances for Caitlin Foord and Ona Batlle. Neither could supply the finishing touch.

    The draw left Arsenal seventh in the WSL with 10 points from eight matches: two wins, four draws and two defeats. For a side searching for momentum, it was another opportunity missed. Fox provided a threat from the back, but Arsenal need more of those promising openings to become goals if they are to climb the table.

    Fox's performance offered encouragement amid those frustrations. Her defensive reliability has long been an asset for Arsenal and the USWNT, and this appearance highlighted the attacking support she can provide, too. Goals may rarely be her contribution, but she can help put teammates in position to score them.

  • Man United and Phallon Tullis-Joyce are improving

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Women 2025-26
    Getty Images

    Tullis-Joyce earned a shutout over the weekend.

     Tullis-Joyce had to be at her acrobatic best to keep Everton out. Former Manchester United defender Hannah Blundell sent an effort toward the top corner, only for the American goalkeeper to deny her with the standout save of another shutout.

    It was Tullis-Joyce's second consecutive clean sheet, providing some defensive stability as United look to climb the WSL table. They sit fifth with three wins, three draws, and two defeats, and keeping opponents out gives them a foundation to build on.

    For the USWNT, Tullis-Joyce's consistency in England is as encouraging as her ability to produce a spectacular stop. Sustaining those performances, alongside sharp footwork and sound decision-making, will help strengthen her standing in the national team's goalkeeping plans.

  • Lily Yohannes delivers from distance

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    PsnewZ

    Image caption: Lily Yohannes scored a long-range stunner in OL Lyonnes' 6-0 Champions League win over Inter Milan.

    Yohannes spotted the opening and had the confidence to take it. With Inter Milan's goalkeeper off her line, the USWNT midfielder launched a spectacular shot from nearly 40 meters, putting OL Lyonnes 3-0 ahead in the 59th minute of Wednesday's eventual 6-0 Champions League win. It was familiar territory for the American, who scored a similar goal against St. Pölten in the competition last season, and another reminder of the threat she can offer from midfield.

    Yohannes followed that up with a second-half appearance in Saturday's 5-2 league win at Montpellier. With Lyon trailing 1-0, she was one of four players introduced at halftime as the visitors turned the match around, scoring five times after the break to retain top spot in France. For the USWNT, it was an encouraging week for a midfielder gaining experience in different situations, from producing a spectacular European moment to playing her part in a domestic comeback.