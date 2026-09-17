The Rondo: Is Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT youth gamble bold or too much, too soon? What can Cavan Sullivan and Co. deliver?
Time to let the kids play. After much speculation as to who will be brought into the USMNT fold this fall, manager Mauricio Pochettino has gone as young as humanly possible. Thirteen out of the 28 players called up have never played for the U.S.'s senior side before. Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall, Adri Mehmeti and Zavier Gozo are among the highly-rated teenagers brought in here. And there is no room for Christian Pulisic.
Sure, some veterans have still made the cut. But otherwise, this is a squad that thinks a lot about the future. But is that the right approach? Friendlies against Mexico, Canada, Chile and Peru will not be easy. Can the U.S. win with a bunch of kids? And is it a bit too early to throw them into the fire? GOAL writers debate the latest U.S. squad, and ask if the kids really are ready to play in another edition of... The Rondo.
Thoughts on the USMNT roster?
Tom Hindle: A bit of a risk. 13 first-time call-ups is good for the streets and nice for the vibes, but there's not much experience here whatsoever. Sure, the U.S. need to look to the future, but there's a risk Pochettino has gone too young, too soon. Sullivan makes sense, so do Zavier Gozo, Peyton Miller, Neil Pierre and Julian Hall. But what's the rationale behind Cole Campbell here? Is Mathis Albert really ready? Tough one.
Ryan Tolmich: Just about what you'd want: a perfect mix of old and new. Many of the exciting young faces are there, but so are the familiar ones who can mentor them. There's often a push and pull between starting anew and keeping something familiar, but it seems Pochettino got that push and pull right by balancing it all right down the middle.
Alex Labidou: Kudos to Mauricio Pochettino for making some bold choices, even if the USMNT hit a few bumps along the way. Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Canada could all enter as favorites against this group if they bring their strongest squads. But at this stage of the World Cup cycle, you need to see what you have in the national team pool, especially among the younger players. With Nations League fixtures set for mid-November, that looks like the more likely window for stars such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie to return, provided they’re healthy.
Who is your surprise addition?
TH: Diego Kochen. What are we learning here?
RT: The most surprising is probably Mathis Albert, not because of his talent but because of his inexperience. He's gotten a few looks at Dortmund, but has nowhere near as many professional games as the others in the squad. That said, he's also an incredible talent, so it makes sense to give him this opportunity to learn and grow so early in the cycle.
AL: There are quite a few here. The Red Bulls duo of Adri Mehmeti and Julian Hall were already in the conversation, but did anyone really expect Brooklyn Raines to make this squad? That’s no slight on his talent - he clearly has plenty of potential - but he wasn’t on the radar in most projections. The same goes for Justin Ellis, who has shown promise at 19 without generating the same buzz as some of the other young players.
Who's the biggest snub?
TH: Probably Johnny Cardoso, who impressed for Atleti this week. With a lack of defensive midfield depth here, Cardoso should be in the picture.
RT: It's tough because he hadn't really played until this week, but Johnny Cardoso could fit the bill. He's someone who was fighting for a World Cup spot before his injury and, just 24, he's obviously a player who could make a difference in 2030, too. There will be other opportunities for him, though, particularly if he plays well with Atletico Madrid.
AL: Going to name two here: Tim Weah and Matt Turner. This is speculation, but is it possible Pochettino no longer sees a clear role for Weah? He’s off to a good start with Marseille, even with the team struggling, and his performances warrant consideration. His limited role at the World Cup offered a glimpse into Pochettino’s thinking. Another omission in November would raise bigger questions.
As for Turner, his numbers make a case for inclusion, too. But his absence could be more about Pochettino wanting to give three younger goalkeepers - Chris Brady, Brian Schwake and Diego Kochen - a real opportunity.
Is Pochettino right to pick so many youngsters?
TH: No. This was a good camp for maybe five or six. 13 is simply excessive. This squad is not good enough to beat Chile, Mexico or Canada. Doesn't matter how many kids play, you've still got to put up something of a fight.
RT: Absolutely, and he was right to pick so many veterans, too. You need new faces to turn the player pool over, but you also need experienced ones to guide them, both on and off the field. Pochettino got the best young players into the team and gave them real mentors to look at. That's how it should be done.
AL: Yes. There are no competitive stakes here, making this the time to take a few chances. Pochettino would have more reason to regret overlooking someone who could help in November than giving a young player an opportunity now.
What would success look like this camp?
TH: Goals from Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall. Neil Pierre manages to mark a decent striker. The U.S. get out of it with a couple of wins and zero injuries.
RT: Moments. Can Cavan Sullivan do something that makes him look like a ready-made USMNT player? Can Neil Pierre translate his club form to this level? Can a few of the young stars get a goal or an assist that provides them with a life-changing confidence boost? Forget scorelines and results; it's all about the micro-moments and individuals.
AL: Wins matter less here, but the team still needs to be competitive. There’s little to gain if the Americans are routinely losing by three or four goals. Pochettino also needs to use this camp to identify a credible challenger for the starting goalkeeper job. If he sticks with Matt Freese throughout all four friendlies, it would be a disservice to the national team and the other three keepers on the roster. Calling them in is only useful if there’s a genuine opportunity to compete.