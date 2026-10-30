Has Ruben Amorim learned from Man Utd failure? Inside new AC Milan boss' mixed start to San Siro life

Amorim's attempt to both rebuild the Rossoneri and his reputation was going rather well when he returned to England last week for a Europa League meeting with Bournemouth. Milan were still unbeaten after seven rounds of Serie A and sitting fourth in the table, just four points behind city rivals and league leaders Inter. And while his team were battered by the Cherries, there were mitigating circumstances, with goalkeeper Mike Maignan stupidly getting himself sent off just 27 minutes into the game at the Vitality Stadium after shoving Tyler Adams in the face.

Milan also responded well to that disappointing defeat, winning away to Udinese last Sunday despite being shorn of several players due to injury. Amorim, thus, became the first Rossoneri coach since 1963 to avoid defeat in his first eight Serie A games in charge.

Granted, Milan were still far from the finished article, but the common consensus was that progress was being made under the new coach. In fact, former striker Hernan Crespo felt Amorim's project was ahead of schedule.

"The Rossoneri are still a bit behind Inter, but they've made considerable progress," the Argentine told Sky Sport Italia. "Progress that I admit – mea culpa – I did not think was possible in such a short space of time.

"Today, Milan look like a compact team. They know what they have to do defensively and offensively. They have good technical players and a fanbase that is learning to support them through the difficult moments. In my opinion, they’re destined to grow even further.

"They’re not at Inter’s level yet, but it’s easy to close the gap. Sometimes, a streak of two or three wins is enough for it to become a turning point. But the game against Bologna on Wednesday will be a test to assess the mental maturity of the Rossoneri side."

Unfortunately for Amorim, his team failed that exam.