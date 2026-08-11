‘Still in preseason mode’ - Robert Lewandowski has Chicago Fire dreaming of ending nearly 20-year trophy drought

There was a school of thought that Chicago didn't really need Lewandowski. And there was a thinly veiled truth to that notion. Fire Manager Gregg Berhalter had started to get a tune out of another striker in Hugo Cuypers, who was top of MLS's scoring charts when Lewandowski arrived. There are levels here - to be clear. Lewandowski is perhaps the greatest No. 9 of the last decade or so. Cuypers had some decent seasons in Belgium and Greece.

But it's all about fit in modern soccer. And if Cuypers was working so well, and scoring goals more effectively than anyone else in the league, why let him go? At first, Berhalter pictured a world in which the two could work together.

“We don’t see any reason why that can’t continue with Hugo and Robert on the field together,” Berhalter said on July 15. "It could be a great combination.”

Still, the picture suggested something different. Berhalter's Chicago were at their most effective with one central striker and three creative players buzzing around him. Cuypers is many things. He is not an elite creator (he tallied five total assists from 2022-2025). And so Cuypers did perhaps the sensible thing, and asked to leave.

"Everyone knew the situation in Chicago with Robert arriving,” Cuypers said. “There was a scenario where everything was working out well, and we could have played together. “But there was also a scenario where he would have been the main guy in the short or medium term. I didn’t want to take that risk. I wasn’t going to move just to move, and when Monterrey came, it was the right fit.”

Berhalter later admitted that they were pondering a 4-4-2 formation, but the balance wasn't quite right. And so Lewandowski became the replacement for Cuypers.