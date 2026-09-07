Michael Carrick's mediocre Man Utd are sleepwalking into another crisis thanks to INEOS' unforgivable naivety

Before Sunday, Arsenal academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles had only scored one Premier League goal in his 12-year career, which came in a 5-1 defeat away at Liverpool in December 2018. The 29-year-old full-back, who spent time on loan at Ipswich Town, West Brom, Roma and Southampton before completing a permanent move to Lyon in 2023, returned to England this summer when Everton signed him for just £3 million on deadline day.

So when Maitland-Niles came on for his debut at Goodison Park against Manchester United in the 77th minute, not even the most optimistic Everton fans would have imagined him making a decisive impact. They certainly wouldn't have expected anything when the ball fell to Maitland-Niles some 25-yards from goal in the final seconds of stoppage time as United prepared to celebrate a 2-1 victory.

And yet, the five-cap England international conjured up a side-footed shot so crisp and perfectly placed that United goalkeeper Senne Lammens could only watch as it nestled into the top corner. It was a Goal of the Season contender that served as a dagger to the heart of the Red Devils, with Michael Carrick left rubbing his face in disbelief on the touchline.

"I don't think I have [struck a ball that well]. Maybe in training," Maitland-Niles admitted after the game. Lady Luck was not smiling down on United, it's fair to say, but it's also true that Everton fully deserved a point. Carrick later attempted to play down the significance of the final result, but deep down he will surely be fully aware that his team are not even close to ready for a title challenge.

Another crisis at Old Trafford looks far more likely than any kind of trophy run. United are still a mediocre team, with Carrick paying the price for the baffling recruitment decisions made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS' ownership regime.