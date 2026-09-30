Mauricio Pochettino's 'priceless' player: Sebastian Berhalter is becoming a star and driving the USMNT's culture shift

ST. LOUIS -- At the very start of Sebastian Berhalter's first camp with the U.S. Men's National Team, manager Mauricio Pochettino pulled his new midfielder aside. It must have been difficult, Pochettino says, stepping into a national team that had recently moved on from Berhalter's father. So, as part of the onboarding process, the Argentine wanted to pick Berhalter's brain and learn a little bit more about him.

One question he asked was about Berhalter's role models. Who were the players he based his game on? The then-Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder rattled off a list of some of the world's best players. That was what he wanted to be.

"I was just naming guys," Berhalter recalled, "some of the best in the world. And he said, 'Why can't you be like that?'

"Then fast forward a year, I spoke with him before the World Cup, and he was saying, 'Look how much closer you are already'."

Berhalter might not be one of the world's best midfielders, but at the moment, there's no denying that he's one of the USMNT's most in-form players. After starting his first season with Middlesbrough with a bang, Berhalter arrived at USMNT camp and provided more of the same. After providing a goal and an assist against Peru, he did the very same against Chile.

At the moment, everything is clicking for Berhalter. Some may be surprised by that fact. Pochettino is not among them.

"He is always happy to do anything for the national team," Pochettino said. "I said before that this type of game is priceless, and to have a player like him is priceless. It's difficult to put a value."

Berhalter, of course, isn't priceless. Middlesbrough did just pay $2 million to sign him, although that fee was nowhere near what it could have or should have been due to Berhalter's contract status in Vancouver. That said, he's worth a lot more than that now.

So how did Berhalter become Pochettino's "priceless" player in a little over a year? Even he couldn't have imagined it.