And now, there's momentum. The team's social following continues to grow. A camp held last February in Arkansas helped grow the player pool - and established a women's team. The country successfully put on its first-ever domestic futsal competition in April. There is talk of a fleshed-out local league, more friendlies next year, and a look into disability sports.

Webb used to have full-time work in marketing. He has since gone freelance so he can control his schedule - and, he hopes, give more of his time to a group of islands thousands of miles away.

"I've recently gone freelance, just so I've got a little bit more time to put towards the Marshall Islands as well. I want to do it justice," he said. "We see ourselves as temporary gatekeepers because we're trying to grow a Marshall Islands organization for Marshallese people. So how can we upscale people? Make sure they've got what they need to succeed. And obviously, we're two guys out in the UK, but we want to do it justice, and we know that the next level is probably investing even more time to help the organization take that next step."

Livia, meanwhile, is watching the sport grow at schools. Soccer is not currently part of the local curriculum, but there is positive momentum, he said.

And then, there's the long term. The Marshall Islands are pushing to be acknowledged by FIFA - with the goal of someday qualifying for the World Cup. That would mean joining a football confederation. The Asian Football Association has been positive in discussions, Webb said. But any application has to be absolutely watertight. The Marshall Islands believes they can meet the requirements, though, something they are hoping to prove by putting on a home fixture within the next 12 months.

"You need to be able to do it in your own territory. So for us, being able to host that match in the Marshall Islands will be the next marker to go. 'Look, soccer is really big here. It's really popular, and we can host these international events,'" Webb said.

As the team works toward that future, the country faces a challenge that reaches far beyond soccer.

Rising seas increase the risk of flooding that can damage homes and infrastructure and contaminate the freshwater supplies island communities depend on. Research focused on the Marshall Islands has warned that the combined effects of sea-level rise and wave-driven flooding could make low-lying islands uninhabitable within decades, requiring relocation or significant investment in protective infrastructure.

For the federation, building a team also means building a platform to draw attention to those threats.

"We understand that through football, we probably do get more attention and eyeballs on us than anything else from the Marshall Islands. So we do have an obligation to kind of tell people a little bit of education," Webb said.

And so life goes on in the islands. The sales from that limited edition kit from the World Cup final will generate more money for this side. People from thousands of miles away help, push, and advocate every day. From lost souls in Riga to adopted kids in Pennsylvania, this group of islands, more isolated than anywhere on Earth, is more tightly intertwined with the rest of the world than ever.

"Having a dream is not being crazy. So yeah, we're definitely pushing. We're definitely pushing. We're not gonna give up on our dreams, and then hopefully maybe next year, maybe in two years, we'll finally be on the world stage with the rest of the countries in the world playing this lovely sport of soccer," Livia said.