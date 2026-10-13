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Motherhood and a ‘Triple Espresso’ reunion - Mallory Swanson begins a new USWNT chapter

Emma Hayes is backing Swanson to rediscover her best as the Olympic hero balances motherhood, a difficult club season and her USWNT comeback.

Celia Balf

  • It had been 710 days since Mallory Swanson last played in a game for the U.S. Women's National Team. And after nearly two years, one daughter and many twists and turns along the way, she stepped back onto the pitch in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Spain.

    Swanson, whose winning goal against Brazil secured gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, had rejoined the U.S. for a June training camp but did not feature in the friendlies that followed. Her wait finally ended against Spain, when the third member of “Triple Espresso” replaced Rose Lavelle in the 65th minute.

    Her 25-minute cameo offered a reminder of what the Americans had missed: pace, vision and dangerous service into the box. In the 87th minute, she nearly helped the U.S. pull a goal back, whipping a ball toward Ashley Sanchez at the far post. Against the world's top-ranked team, Swanson gave the U.S. another attacking option - and reason for optimism heading into the rematch.

    After the final whistle, the focus shifted from the player to the mother. Swanson embraced her daughter, Josie, and joined Sophia Wilson and her daughter, Gigi, for a “mini Triple Espresso” reunion - a glimpse of how much life had changed between international appearances.

    "I'm just feeling really good being back," Swanson said on Monday. "Obviously going into that that type of game, us needing to get goals was a task, but it felt really good just to be back."

  • 'Best available level'

    Mallory Swanson

    Mallory Swanson scored the game-winning goal at the 2024 Paris Olympics to push the U.S. past Brazil 1-0.

    It's not that Swanson had been away from soccer for two years. After giving birth to her daughter in November 2025, she returned to the Chicago Stars, making her first appearance of the 2026 season on May 16.

    Her path back to club and country has looked different from that of Sophia Wilson, who also gave birth in 2025. But every pregnancy, birth and postpartum recovery is different. Swanson is finding her way back on her own timeline.

    USWNT head coach Emma Hayes acknowledged Swanson's limited minutes while explaining why being back in the national team environment could help her take the next step.

    "Mal, we all know she hasn't had a lot of minutes. But, I'll say this again: When you come back from having a baby, and you participate at an elite level, [it] takes a while for your body to adapt."

    For Hayes, that means giving Swanson both the time and the support to work toward her best.

    "Nobody is denying that Mal is still recovering from that, but she needs support to do that too. And I think it's important for a very important player in this team to be within this environment, around our practitioners, around her teammates, and develop the things we are looking for, and keep building her towards the best version of herself. My job is to get Mallory Swanson to the best available level by the time we reach the biggest games."

  • 'She looked great'

    Triple espresso

    Swanson, Wilson and Rodman show off their gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics - a winning partnership reunited by Swanson’s USWNT return.

    The camp brought “Triple Espresso” back together, even if Saturday didn't see Trinity Rodman, Wilson and Swanson deployed as their familiar front three. Rodman and Wilson started in attack, showing flashes of their chemistry, while Swanson replaced Rose Lavelle in the 65th minute and operated in a wider attacking midfield role - a reminder of her versatility.

    The setup was different, but the excitement about Swanson’s return was clear. After the match, Rodman praised her performance: “She looked great.” Speaking after training on Monday, Wilson reflected on what it meant to share the field with her close friend again.

    “It was so special having Mal back on the field. I know how hard she's worked to get back, and it's not easy,” Wilson said. “So, just seeing her get back on the field, look like herself, I'm just so proud of her.”

    She added, “And obviously, it's comforting for me because she's a close friend of mine. We have a lot of chemistry, and I always just enjoy playing with Mal. So it was super special.”

  • 'I'm feeling really good'

    Mallory Swanson

    Swanson’s USWNT return marks another step in her comeback, with Hayes offering support through a difficult season with Chicago.

    Swanson’s return has unfolded during a difficult season for the Chicago Stars, who sit last in the NWSL with a 5-20-2 record and 17 points. Alongside those club challenges, she has been working her way back to form while adjusting to life as a mother.

    Being back with the national team offers a chance to reconnect with familiar teammates and test herself again on the international stage. Returning to the field was one step. Finding her rhythm at this level is another.

    “Getting back to playing is one thing, but to do it at the highest level is another,” Swanson said after the game.

    Whether she features in Tuesday’s rematch with Spain remains to be seen. But Hayes has made clear why she wants Swanson in camp: to give her the support to keep progressing, with an eye on the USWNT’s biggest games. For Swanson, Saturday was another step toward that goal.