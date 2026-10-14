Lisandro Martinez said what every Man Utd fan was thinking - but cowardly, Cristiano Ronaldo-esque outburst can’t go unpunished

"Tonight it is easy to say the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas," Lisandro Martinez said in an extraordinary outburst on Amazon Prime after Manchester United's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. "I expect more [investment], 100 percent. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox]. I have to be honest, as players we have to do more, but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night. Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team."

Pressed on whether Michael Carrick was backed sufficiently in the summer transfer window after being handed a two-year contract as permanent manager, Martinez added: "I don’t think so. He does his best. Every season is different. You can’t stay with what you did last season. The teams knows how you play, they know every detail, if you don’t change next season [it] is a big problem. You can’t keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas?"

You'd be hard pressed to find a single United fan who doesn't agree with Martinez's assessment. Carrick guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish after replacing Ruben Amorim in January, but they've won just two of their opening nine games in all competitions this season.

Martinez is absolutely right that United's squad is not deep enough to cope with the huge increase in games that European football brings. It would be a miracle if they get even close to winning a trophy this season, having already been dumped out of the Carabao Cup in shocking fashion by Brighton, and Carrick looks like a dead man walking.

The Old Trafford hierarchy deserves most of the blame for this situation, but not all of it. The players have fallen well short of the minimum standard expected, and Martinez is throwing stones from a glass house; no one in the squad has performed as badly as him. His comments cannot go unpunished, because they ultimately just bring the dressing room down further and create a sideshow that distracts from Carrick's attempts to turn things around.