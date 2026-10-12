Colo-Colo: How Chile's 'Eternal Champion' became a symbol for something so much more

As the highest-scoring player in Colo-Colo's history with 208 goals in 374 official matches, Carlos Caszely is widely considered the greatest to ever wear their jersey. He led the team to the 1973 Copa final as the competition's top scorer, and won eight major honours across his two spells at the Monumental, while also earning the nickname 'Rey del metro cuadrado' (King of the square metre) for his close control and ruthless finishing.

Caszely's off-field impact was even more significant. He aligned himself with the left and was an outspoken critic of Pinochet, famously refusing to shake his hand in the lead up to the 1974 World Cup. To Colo-Colo fans, he's the ultimate standard of what it means to be a rebel, and he was immortalised in a statue outside the Monumental in 2022.

During the first Colo-Colo's Members' Day at the Monumental in April, Caszely eloquently explained what the club means to him and its' supporters, saying: "It's about always having your heart racing, being supportive, understanding that Colo-Colo is more than just a football team. It is social, it is a heart that stretches from Arica to Punta Arenas. Colo-Colo is everything, it is the greatest thing there is."

Right next to Caszely's sculpture is one of another Colo-Colo icon, Francisco 'Chamaco' Valdes. The attacking midfielder was the perfect foil for Caszely for both Chile and Colo-Colo, also taking in two separate stints at the club, and led by example as captain. He was a technical genius and master from dead-ball-situations who scored 180 goals for Colo-Colo, many of which fell into the spectacular bracket.

Valdes died in 2009 at the age of 66, and a memorial event was held at Colo-Colo's Mausoleum earlier this year, with Caszely among those to pay tribute. "In football, I wouldn't have been who I was if it weren't for Chamaco. I've never seen, anywhere in the world, a player with Chamaco's intelligence," he said.

No one may ever match the legacy of Caszely and Valdes, but one member of Colo-Colo's triumphant 1991 Copa Libertadores side came close. Marcelo Barticciotto (pictured above) scored three vital goals during the team's historic run, and recorded two assists in the final, while he also notched the first goal at the re-inaugurated Monumental in 1989.

Affectionately known as 'Barti' or 'El 7 del Pueblo' (The People's 7) by fans, the explosive winger was also a leading figure in three Chilean league title successes, and holds the record for the most Colo-Colo appearances in continental competition (86).

As if all of that wasn't enough to cement his legendary status, Barticciotto showed his devotion to the club while playing for their rivals, Universidad Catolica, on loan from Club America in 1995. He scored in a 2-1 win for Catolica, but refused to celebrate the goal, instead bowing his head in an act of respect for Colo-Colo, whom he re-joined the following year.

"I hadn't planned not to celebrate it or anything. In that moment, it came from the heart. I couldn't celebrate the goal against those people who had applauded me, who asked me about it in the street and showed me so much affection. I couldn't," Barticciotto recalled to Vamos a Recordar.

"I realised how much affection the people had for me. It was an ovation I will never forget. That's when I asked myself, 'What am I doing here wearing this shirt?' It was very strange for me, especially when I arrived at the match. On the other side were my team-mates of so many years, so many battles. I never felt anything like it again. I tried to be as professional as possible, but I was always looking the other way, with my heart in Colo-Colo."

When Barticciotto announced his retirement in 2003, a total of 50,000 fans turned up at the Monumental to say goodbye to their idol, and he returned as a manager five years later, guiding the club to the Clausura trophy to boost his bond with the Garra Blanca even further.