Like many in American soccer, Robinson believes that this past summer could be a launching point to a brighter future. He hopes that fans were inspired by the wins over Paraguay, Australia and Bosnia & Herzegovina, which can usher in a brighter era for American soccer than even the one he's part of now.

Part of that, he says, is cultural. Having grown up in England, he knows how embedded the sport is into everyday life in a way that isn't quite there in stateside. The other part, he says, is access, which remains an ongoing discussion topic in America.

"I'd like to hope the World Cup helped that, but there's still a ways to go," he says." When I compare seeing how people play in the States to how people play, at least in the UK where I grew up, it was just always the sport. It doesn't matter what you have, as long as you have a ball and a field somewhere. We'll take our shoes off and make a goal and play against each other. It doesn't matter. Rich kids can play if they want. Poor kids can play. There's no barrier to it over here.

"I feel like it's got the reputation of being more of a rich kids' game, and it costs a lot of money to put your kids into an environment to actually play structured soccer. So hopefully they're barriers that we can get over, and we can make it more accessible because you look at the size of the country, the pool, the backgrounds of everyone; it's such a diverse country. I feel like there's so much untapped potential of people who just don't have the entrance to the game, so there's going to be talent that we're missing out on coming through.

"If we can make it more accessible and continue to grow the popularity of the game to the point where you go to a park, you go to a field, and everyone isn't just playing catch or throwing a football, and they're playing soccer, then this country is just going to keep getting better and better, man."