AC Milan and Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes an unexpected cameo in the upcoming Asterix & Obelix movie.

Zlatan's movie debut

Plays Oneofus in new Asterix & Obelix movie

Film to release in France on February 1

WHAT HAPPENED? Ibrahimovic portrayed the character of Roman centurion Oneofus in his acting debut in the French comedy-action film, Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom.

You can watch the trailer below: