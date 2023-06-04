Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces his retirement from football at 41 in emotional speech after AC Milan's final game of 2022-23

Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker announced to AC Milan fans that he will bow out of the game after they played their final game of the season against Hellas Verona on Sunday. Ibrahimovic was in tears in front of the San Siro crowd as he bid farewell to the club and called time on his glittering career.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The first time we arrived at Milan you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love. From my heart I want to thank you fans," he said. "You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home.

"I will be a Milan fan for the whole It's time to say goodbye to football, not you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan announced this week that Ibrahimovic would be leaving the club at the end of what has been an injury-ravaged season for the forward. Despite his assertion that he would keep playing next season, this proves to be the end of his career. The ex-Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain star has made just four appearances this season, last featuring against Udinese on March 18.

The enigmatic Swede has decided to call time on a trophy-laden career in which he also represented Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, PSG, United and LA Galaxy. He won league titles in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Italy across his 24 years in professional football.

WHAT NEXT? It is not yet known what lies in store for the legendary attacker. However, it's safe to say that he won't be jumping into the dugout anytime soon. When quizzed on a potential coaching career back in 2021, Ibrahimovic famously said: "Impossible. Because during the match I’d slap at least two players and, after the match, eight!"