'Zidane is waiting for France' - Ex-Real Madrid boss won't want to replace Allegri at Juventus, claims Henry

Thierry Henry believes that Zinedine Zidane is waiting to be manager of France's national team rather than his former club Juventus.

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus crashed out of the Champions League group stages for the first time in nine years on Tuesday night, piling pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian coach is massively underperforming, with the Old Lady also sat eighth in Serie A, leading some people to call for Zidane to replace him. Henry disagrees with this notion, and has suggested that his former France team-mate is holding out for the national team job.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking on CBS Sports after Juventus' elimination from the Champions League, Henry said: “Zizou (Zidane) won the Champions League, Zizou proved that he can go (to a club like Juventus). He has proved he can win at a big club. I’m not going to go there (if Zidane could win at Juventus). I think he’s waiting for the national team (France). So I’m not going to go there.

"I don’t think he will go there (Juventus). I think he is waiting for one thing and one thing only. The national team. He won three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid. Why are you going to bother with other clubs when you can have the national team? I wouldn’t. He’s been linked to a lot of clubs and it never happened. I don’t think Zizou would want to do it but this is me talking. Maybe he does want to do it. But I can see him waiting for the national team and it would make total sense.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zidane recently teased that he was close to returning to management, having been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in May 2021, but didn't reveal any further details. He said he was going to return to management "soon" and told reporters they would have to wait to see what happens.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZIDANE? Only time will tell where Zidane will end up, with Paris Saint-Germain also mooted as a potential destination, but hopefully we won't be waiting long to see him on the touchline again.