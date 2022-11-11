'I'm crying right now!' - YouTube star IShowSpeed flies to Man Utd match before realising Cristiano Ronaldo omission

YouTube star and Cristiano Ronaldo super-fan IShowSpeed was devastated to learn the Portugal star was not in Manchester United's squad on Thursday.

Flew to Manchester for Carabao Cup match

Ronaldo out of squad vs Aston Villa

Subsequent tweets goes viral

WHAT HAPPENED? A celebrity football supporter with "sui" in his Twitter handle was predictably upset to learn that he had, in his eyes, wasted his time by visiting Old Trafford on Thursday. Speed, who has more than one million Twitter followers and 12.8 million YouTube subscribers, posted a tweet that garnered 80,000 likes within an hour.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This isn't Speed's first foray into the football news cycle this year. In September, he made waves for an absurd attempted tackle in a charity match.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPEED? Hopefully more research the next time he visits Old Trafford!