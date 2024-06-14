Who are the youngest & oldest players at Euro 2024?

From teenage sensations to experienced veterans, explore the age dynamics at Euro 2024.

The UEFA Euro 2024 Championship is a spectacle of footballing brilliance, where the cream of the crop from across the continent gather to battle for continental supremacy. This grand tournament not only showcases the pinnacle of skill and athleticism but also highlights the intriguing contrast between youthful exuberance and seasoned experience.

On the one hand, we see raw talent, a fearless approach that can unlock defences and surprise even the most seasoned opponents. On the other hand, we find a wealth of knowledge and tactical nous, players who have honed their craft over countless matches and possess the composure to navigate the high-pressure environment of a major tournament.

This confluence of youth and experience creates a captivating dynamic, where the future collides with the present, making Euro 2024 a tournament unlike any other.

Who are the youngest players at Euro 2024?

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal is the youngest player at this year's Euro 2024. He has had an impressive start to his senior career and is already one of the best young talents in football. He will be looking to validate that claim with an excellent display at the European stage.

Rank Player Name Country Age (as of June 14, 2024) Club 1 Lamine Yamal Spain 16 years, 11 months & 1 day Barcelona 2 Warren Zaïre-Emery France 18 years, 3 months & 6 days Paris Saint-Germain 3 Leo Sauer Slovakia 18 years, 5 months & 29 days Feyenoord 4 Semih Kiliçsoy Turkey 18 years, 9 months & 30 days Fenerbahçe 5 Gabriel Sigua Georgia 18 years 11 months 15 days FC Basel

Who are the oldest players at Euro 2024?

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading into yet another European Championship this year. One of the best footballers of all time is showing no signs of stopping any time soon but he is not quite the oldest player at Euro 2024. That feat goes to his international and former Real Madrid teammate Pepe who is now 41 years old.

Rank Player Name Country Age (as of June 14, 2024) Club 1 Pepe Portugal 41 years, 3 months FC Porto 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 39 years, 4 months Al Nassr 3 Luka Modric Croatia 38 years, 9 months Real Madrid 4 Jesús Navas Spain 38 years, 6 months Sevilla 5 Giorgi Loria Georgia 38 years, 4 months Anorthosis Famagusta

