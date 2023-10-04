Xavi insists Joao Felix is now in 'best position to enhance his talent' at Barcelona as he takes subtle swipe at Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone

Xavi praised Joao Felix as he feels the Portuguese has finally found a place where he can 'enhance his talent'.

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix has been an instant hit at Barcelona since joining them on the transfer deadline from Atletico on loan. The Portuguese forward has already scored three goals and provided two assists in six appearances for the Catalan giants which has left manager Xavi thoroughly impressed.

The Spanish coach thus heaped praise on the 23-year-old while subtly taking a dig at his former manager Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid. Xavi claimed that Felix has finally found a club where he can 'enhance' his skillsets.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Xavi said, "João Félix? The summary is that he is happy, very happy, he benefits from a position where he can enhance his talent, he looks out for the team, and all his talent comes out. He is supportive and generous and that is why things are working out for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix left Atletico in January 2023 to join Chelsea on a six-month loan but he failed to make an impact in England as he managed to score just four times in 20 appearances as the Blues finished at the bottom half of the league table.

WHAT NEXT? Felix is likely to feature in Barcelona's next match which is against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.