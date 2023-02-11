Xavi drops hint he will NOT allow Frenkie de Jong to be sold to Man Utd or anyone else with 'brutal confidence' comment

Barcelona manager Xavi was full of praise for midfielder Frenkie de Jong with comments which suggest he does not want to lose the midfielder.

Xavi praises De Jong

Midfielder linked with Man Utd

Barca may have to sell players this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Frenkie de Jong was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer but made it clear he did not want to leave the Camp Nou and ended up staying at Xavi's side. However, speculation over his future persists with Barcelona reportedly needing to cut their wage bill substantially at the end of the season which may mean the club will have to cash in on some of their biggest assets. However, Xavi seems determined to keep hold of the Dutchman.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We're seeing the best Frenkie since me and my staff arrived here at Barcelona," he told reporters. "De Jong is doing great in both attack and defence, he has brutal confidence and we’re happy with him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's not clear yet if Manchester United will reignite their interest in the Dutchman in the summer, but the Red Devils will come up against De Jong shortly. The two teams are set to face off in a Europa League play-off with the first leg scheduled for Thursday at the Camp Nou.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? The Catalans take on Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday and can extend their lead at the top to 11 points with a win.