'We are waiting' - Xavi insists Busquets' future is in his own hands as Barcelona await contract decision

Barcelona head coach Xavi has said that Sergio Busquets' future is in his own hands as he awaits a decision from his captain.

Busquets contract up in summer

Barcelona could see clearout of legends

Next step for midfielder unclear

WHAT HAPPENED? Busquets contract with the Blaugrana is up in June and the midfielder is yet to make a decision about his future. His manager Xavi insists the midfielder will make his decision in his own time as he mulls his options going forward, having reportedly turned down a £18 million-per-year ($21.6m) contract from Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are waiting," Xavi told reporters. "He is a very important person for the club, both on and off the field. He has earned the fact that he can decide his future. If he decides to continue, I will be delighted."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets was the pivot of one of the most iconic midfield trios of all time, anchoring his current manager Xavi and maestro Andreas Iniesta. The 34-year-old has been at Barcelona since 2005 when he joined the youth setup and is the current club captain. He has won three Champions Leagues and eight La Liga titles with the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BUSQUETS AND BARCELONA? Contract talks are very much on the back seat as Busquets and his team-mates ready themselves for a title race. Sevilla are their next opponents as they look to maintain a three-point lead at the top of the table.