Wrexham warned not to 'get too carried away' after League Two return as assistant manager Steve Parkin hints at transfers to 'improve everything'

The Wrexham squad has been sent a strong warning by assistant manager Steve Parkin after their return to League Two.

Record-breaking campaign ended non-league nightmare

Parkin stressed the need to improve in every aspect

Hinted at potential signings to bolster the team

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham's remarkable 2022-23 National League season led to automatic promotion, marking their return to the Football League. Despite the club now also being favoured for the League Two title, assistant manager Parkin has advised the players to avoid letting complacency set in. He emphasized that the team must follow an upward trajectory and expressed the necessity to enhance certain positions with potential transfers to further strengthen the squad for the upcoming season.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We had the opportunity to alter the squad a little bit last summer and make it as strong as we possibly could, and thankfully we did," said Parkin. "Notts County pushed us all the way and we needed that strength in depth right throughout the season to make sure we got the results we needed to get promoted. This season, we want another strong squad; we want to try to improve everything if we can. The only way to be successful is to keep improving and keep working hard, keep your feet on the ground and don’t get too carried away but make sure we are determined and really focussed on it hopefully being another successful year."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Parkin acknowledged the collective effort of the staff, players, owners, and supporters that contributed to the club's success last season. He admitted that the rigours of promotion took a toll on the team but insisted that Phil Parkinson's troops are ready for the next challenge after a sumptuous break away from football.

"Last summer was short because we were involved in the play-offs," he added. "It was just nice to get a good break this time. We worked tirelessly for 10 months and it does catch up with you when you get to the end of the season. Once we’d finished, everybody was shattered and just wanted to get away, have a holiday and see their families so that’s exactly what I’ve done and it’s been really nice. I enjoyed the break but am glad to be back; it’s a case of refocus and get the boys, who look in decent shape, ready to go again.

“As a group - the staff, the owners, the players, everybody at the club and obviously the supporters - it was a real team effort last season. It was a load of hard work, graft and support for 10 months and it paid off. It couldn’t have ended better for the football club and everybody involved, and it is all about putting that same hard work in again."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will travel to the United States during their pre-season where they will lock horns against Chelsea at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina on July 19 in their first game.