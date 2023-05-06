Wrexham stars chill in MGM Grand swimming pool after night of partying in Las Vegas - but there's no sign or Ryan Reynolds or Rob McElhenney... yet!

Wrexham stars have been chilling in the MGM Grand swimming pool after their first night of partying in Las Vegas following promotion.

Players enjoying downtime in Vegas

Won the National League title

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bankrolling trip

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham's stars, including the likes of Ben Foster and Paul Mullin, have jetted to Vegas to celebrate winning the National League and sealing a return to League Two. The club's players started the party on Thursday and headed to swish Chinese restaurant Hakkasan, before a huge party in the MGM Grand.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Winger Ryan Barnett has shared a number of pictures from the wild bash, as players relax in the pool, with Foster and Mullin snapped enjoying a drink together.

A picture from the star's Instagram has confirmed that the players are partying at Omnia nightclub, a swanky establishment in Caesar's Palace, that regularly features celebrities and guest DJs like Steve Aoki and Martin Garrix. There has yet to be any sign of McElhenney and Reynolds, but they may well make an appearance at some point!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

@ryanbarnett38 Instagram

@ryanbarnett38 Instagram

@ryanbarnett38 Instagram

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They will continue to party over the next few days before getting ready to tackle League Two following their promotion. Indeed, the Welsh side have already arranged friendly matches with Premier League opposition including Manchester United and Chelsea.