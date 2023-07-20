When could Wrexham sign their first American player under Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney? Phil Parkinson delivers transfer update following key rule change

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson admits that a first American signing under the ownership of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds may not be far off.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons are drawing up ambitious plans at SToK Racecourse, with record-breaking promotion back into the Football League last season intended to be the first step down a path that will eventually lead to the Premier League. Shrewd recruitment will be required in order to make that dream a reality, with it possible that potential will be plucked out of the talent pool that exists in the United States.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson had admitted as much, telling the Men in Blazers podcast when asked if an American addition could be on the cards: “The rules have changed. I don’t know if you’re aware of that. So there is more flexibility. So we have been looking and if someone comes available, I’m sure we’ll make a move.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The rule in question has been confirmed by the Football Association, with a new “football solution” coming into effect during the current transfer window. Work permit regulations have been changed since the United Kingdom left the European Union, with clubs in Britain now able to sign two overseas players per season that do not meet the regular Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria that needs to be approved by the Home Office.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are currently in the U.S. as part of their pre-season preparations for 2023-24, with a 5-0 defeat suffered to Chelsea in the Florida Cup ahead of meetings with LA Galaxy II, Manchester United and Philadelphia Union II.