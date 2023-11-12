- Tozer scores stunner in Wrexham win
- Reynolds congratulates defender
- Win pushes Wrexham up to second
WHAT HAPPENED? Tozer scored a stunning goal to put Wrexham 2-0 up in their League Two clash with Gillingham on Saturday. Hollywood star and club co-owner Reynolds wasted no time in congratulating his team's captain.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are flying high in League Two following promotion from the National League at the end of last season. Phil Parkinson's side are second in the table, five points behind leaders Stockport County.
WHAT NEXT? Next weekend Wrexham will travel up to Lancashire to take on fellow promotion hopefuls Accrington Stanley.