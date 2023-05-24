Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson confirms summer transfer plans amid links with Gareth Bale & Morten Gamst Pedersen

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has revealed his transfer plans amid links with Gareth Bale and Morten Gamst Pedersen.

Parkinson aims to strengthen one or two areas

Refutes suggestions of signing seven or eight players

Stresses on being patient in the transfer market

WHAT HAPPENED? Following their record-breaking National League campaign, Wrexham clinched the championship title and secured promotion to the Football League after a 15-year absence. With bookmakers favouring them for the League Two title in 2023-24, Parkinson plans to bolster the squad in strategic positions. The manager has released 11 players, including Reece Hall-Johnson and Jake Hyde, while retaining midfielder Liam McAlinden and extending contracts for young defenders Scott Butler and Aaron James.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson has addressed the transfer speculation, stating: "There is always a lot of speculation every summer about players that we are looking at. We are just going about our business and looking at targets, but bearing in mind the fact that we have already got a strong squad to go into pre-season."

He added: "We are not in a summer where we need seven or eight players because the squad is strong. Of course, ideally we would like to improve in one or two areas and we are looking to do that but my feeling is it might take a bit of time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hollywood co-owner Rob McElhenney had vowed to bring former Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale out of retirement following Wrexham's promotion. However, his agent cast doubt on the transfer as it is unlikely that the 33-year-old will make a comeback to football. Meanwhile, former Blackburn Rovers star Morten Gamst Pedersen remains keen on a move to Wrexham and has expressed his desire to play for the recently-crowed National League champions.

WHAT NEXT? Parkinson continues to assess potential targets and hold talks with goalkeeper Ben Foster, who is considering retirement. With a strong squad already in place, the manager is willing to exercise patience in securing the desired additions. The emphasis is on strategic recruitment rather than making multiple signings, ensuring Wrexham's squad continues to progress effectively.