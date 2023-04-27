'What if...' - Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney still dreaming of Gareth Bale move

Gareth Bale has already congratulated Wrexham's owners on their success this season and the Hollywood duo keep on thinking about the Welshman.

Wrexham back in the Football League

Bale has offered congratulations

Owners dreaming of Welsh star

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham's Hollywood owners may just have fans dreaming of Bale playing for the club next season in the English Football League with their latest social media activity. The co-owners have both posted an edited picture of Bale celebrating in Wrexham colours in front of Reynolds and McElhenney.

Reynolds teased his post with the simple caption of "What if....", while McElhenney went with "What If?! Like the marvel series!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham will play in League Two next season, after winning the National League title and clinching promotion, a feat that saw Bale congratulate McElhenney in a video message. McElhenney responded with a cheeky message where he vowed to try and tempt the former Real Madrid man out of retirement, while Reynolds went much further and joked he'd "shave a golf course" into his co-owner's back hair if Bale signs for Wrexham.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons play their final game of the season on Saturday away at Torquay United in the National League.