Phil Parkinson hailed his team's efforts as they matched Manchester City's record of registering most league wins in 2023.

Wrexham equal Man City's record

Most league wins in 2023

Won four times in League Two thus far

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham recently matched Manchester City's record of registering the most number of league wins, 22, in the calendar year. Red Dragons manager Phil Parkinson expressed his joy over his club's achievement and stated that their aim is now to continue their good form in future games.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the BBC, Parkinson said, "We're very proud of that because we're up against some very good teams across the pyramid of football. To be up there and talked about with names like Man City is a great achievement for everybody at the club.

"Like Man City will be saying when they saw that stat come out and how well they've done, it's about what's ahead. We know that we've done well to be up there and talked about with those names, but it's what's ahead and how do we go again and achieve even more."

He added, "We've worked hard since the start of the season in looking at areas we needed to improve, personnel and in terms of structure of the side. I've enjoyed the division so far, enjoyed the new season, and very excited about what lies ahead. I feel we've got a squad that's evolving into a good one and there's decent competition across the pitch and there's been some good performances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since losing their opening match of League Two against MK Dons, Wrexham have remained unbeaten in League Two thus far with four wins and three draws. They are currently fourth in the league table. Premier League leaders Manchester City, on the other hand, have won all of their first five league games.

WHAT NEXT? Parkinson's side will next face Stockport in League Two on Saturday.