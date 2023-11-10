Wrexham's famous The Turf pub, frequented by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, hit by fire but landlord reveals they are 'somehow' still open

The pub that regularly features in the hit series Welcome to Wrexham was at the centre of a day of high drama.

Famous pub suffers boiler room fire

Tradesmen rally to keep boozer open

Landlord copes with marquee drama too

WHAT HAPPENED? A fire in the boiler room of The Turf, which counts co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as well as Hollywood stars such as Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd among its patrons, threatened to close the pub. Despondent landlord Wayne Jones shared the worrying news on social media on Friday afternoon, telling followers: "We’ve sadly had a fire in our boiler room. Everyone is safe but the damage caused means the Turf will be shut until further notice. I’ve had better Friday’s that’s for sure!"

But a rally from local tradespeople saw an amazing turnaround, with the famous boozer back open for business by Friday evening. "Wow that was scary as s*it. We’ve had a remarkable response. A HUGE thank you to Roger at CPC electrical. Absolute hero. We’ve had people in and are legally allowed to trade. We will be open at 4pm (Somehow). Thank you for the support."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The fire drama was the second part of an epic day after Jones discovered the marquee which helps accommodate match-day crowds had been vandalised overnight. But after a successful clean up operation the space was declared fit for action on Saturday much to the relief of fans who flock to the pub that has become famous all over the world during Wrexham's remarkable rise.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE TURF? The taps will be flowing as usual as thirsty fans flock for some pre and post-match refreshment when the Dragons take on Gillingham at the Racecourse on Saturday afternoon.