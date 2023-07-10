'A bit of fear' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson sends out strong message ahead of start of new League Two season

Phil Parkinson insists that his Wrexham side want teams to fear travelling to the Racecourse Ground as they prepare for life in League Two.

WHAT HAPPENED? Parkinson admits that he and Wrexham are aiming to make their home ground a fortress once again. They have only lost twice at home during Parkinson' reign, which began in 2021, and he believes the Racecourse Ground could be an ace up their sleeve as they return to the Football League for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Leader, Parkinson said: “We want teams to come to The Racecourse with a bit of fear.

“We certainly made it very difficult for the opposition team to take points away from us last year and the aim this season is to again embrace every challenge which comes our way throughout the season.

“We have gone up a level and the competition is going to be that bit tougher, we know that.

“But equally, we are going to work hard in pre-season to prepare the team to meet the challenges which lay ahead.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have yet to add to their squad this summer despite being linked with a number of players. Jonny Williams has joined Gillingham after being linked with the Welsh club, while Alfie May moved to Charlton instead of the Red Dragons.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham play Chelsea in the United States later this month in their first pre-season friendly.