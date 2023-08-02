'Just doesn't happen at Man Utd' - Wrexham's Ben Foster opens up on 'absolute dog's abuse' & 'fat b*stard' chants from lower league fans

Ben Foster has explained the difference in the stadium atmospheres of lower-division clubs compared to those in Premier League sides.

Foster part of Wrexham squad

Players hear abuse of fans close up

Wrexham face MK Dons in League Two opener

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran goalkeeper who played an important role in Wrexham winning the National League last season and securing promotion to the English Football League, spoke about the kind of reception the players receive from lower-division fans compared to supporters of Premier League clubs.

Foster revealed that players hear every insult that is hurled at them by opposition fans lower down the pyramid, which is not the case in the Premier League where the stadiums are much bigger and individual voices get lost.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Athletic, Foster said: "You hear everything shouted at you when playing at this level. That just doesn’t happen at Manchester United, where the stands are just too big. It means any individual voices are lost. But at places like Halifax, you hear every word. And I mean every single word of abuse, as those shouting it were about two metres behind me. Literally hanging over the (pitchside) railings.

"There will be 50-100 lads behind the goal, calling me this, that and the other. Absolute dog’s abuse. If I slip, there’ll be this big, ‘Wahey!’. Or there’ll be the ‘You fat bastard’ shouts. That’s just how it goes. I’m expecting it at every game this season, as League Two will be no different."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added, "As long as you expect that sort of thing, it’s not a problem. As goalies, it is just how things are. We are the spoilers — the ones who stop the goals going in — so opposition fans don’t like us.

"To be fair, all the lads face similar. It’s probably because we are the team to be shot at. Again, that won’t change this season. What it also does is show how strong they are as people, as they had to deal with it over a full season whereas I just came in for the last eight games. To deal with that pressure and scrutiny, and still go on to break all those (National League) records says everything about these lads."

Ben Foster spent 15 years in the Premier League including five seasons at Manchester United. He retired from professional football in 2022 but returned to action in March of this year to join Wrexham. After Wrexham's triumph in the National League, the goalkeeper extended his stay at the club for one more year.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons are back from their historic pre-season in the US and will now face MK Dons in their opening match of the League Two on Saturday.