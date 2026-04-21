What if PSG joined the EPL – would they really dominate the Premier League?

"If PSG was in the Premier League they would win it." The claim hung in the air as the PSG supporter leaned in, eyes fixed on his counterpart.

Kamal Marley fired back without missing a beat: "If you think you're a better team than all the other top teams because you've not had to play a competitive 38-game season before."

"Lens is your main competitor, deal with it. Two points behind you obviously this season. I don't think you think Lens is finishing in the top half in the Premier League."

He pressed on, highlighting the grind. "I think also one thing that you'll probably touch on is a lot of the teams that you did beat in the run up to the Champions League last year, you would have to play them in the Premier League."

"And what happened when we played them last year?" The PSG fan shot back instantly. "The Premier League once again owes a great deal of thanks to Chelsea. If PSG had the misfortune of beating Chelsea as well, I was at strip your club Liverpool of the Premier League title and give it to us. Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa all, these teams fell to PSG."









The exchange captured the raw divide: on one side was the insistence that PSG's quality would steamroll a longer, more demanding campaign; on the other was Kamal, who argued that the relentless depth and physical toll of the Premier League would expose any lack of sustained competitiveness.

The PSG supporter emphasised pedigree and past results, dismissing mid-table English sides as posing little threat. Kamal countered with the reality of Ligue 1's tighter competition, where even close challengers like Lens highlight the difference in league intensity.

So, what do you think?