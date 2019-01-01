Live Scores
U20 World Cup

'Worst U20 team Nigeria has ever produced' - Fans frustrated after Flying Eagles bow to Senegal

Shengolpixs
Paul Aigbogun's boys were knocked out of the tournament in Poland by their West African neighbours on Monday night

Nigeria's underwhelming display at the Fifa U20 World Cup came to an end after a 2-1 defeat to Senegal in Monday's round of 16 fixture.

Amadou Sagna and Ibrahima Niane's goals in the first half were enough for Senegal to see off the Flying Eagles as Success Makanjuola's effort turned out to be a consolation goal.

The defeat in Lodz ended the Flying Eagles campaign in Poland and Nigerians are far from happy with the team's performance and the coach Paul Aigbogun's tactical decision.

