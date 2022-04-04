World Cup: Morocco can draw inspiration from Algeria against Belgium and Croatia - Halilhodzic

Coach Vahid Halilhodzic believes Morrocco can take inspiration from Algeria’s 2014 World Cup outing to cause a major upset at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions are making their fifth appearance at the global football showpiece, and they must negotiate their way past Belgium, Canada and Croatia in Group F to reach the knockout phase.

Their best performance at the global fiesta is a Round of 16 finish in Mexico 1986.

As Morocco step up preparations for their campaign, the Bosnian tactician, who feels his team has nothing to lose, claims they can draw inspiration from the Desert Foxes’ outing in Brazil 2014.

There, the Algerians qualified from a zone that paraded Belgium, Russia and South Korea before bowing to eventual winners Germany after extra time in the Round of 16.

“It is a very difficult draw, and there are no small teams in the World Cup," Halilhodzic told the Caf website.

"It's a very difficult draw because we have to play with the vice-world champions, third-placed Belgium and the best team in North America.

"We have to prepare for the match against big teams and with exceptional players. Even if they don't play well they can make the difference.

"We will try to make a big achievement in the World Cup in Qatar. We have nothing to lose.”

"I will try to repeat what we did with Algeria against Germany in 2014, and we have to believe in our chances and prepare well,” he continued.

"In the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, I was able to qualify for the second round with the Algerian national team, and we could have achieved the best result against Germany.

"I will try to do the same with Morocco. Anything is possible, we just have to believe in it.”

Morocco begin their campaign on November 23 against Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

Four days later, they square up against the Belgians inside Al Thumama Stadium, Doha before trying Canada for size on December 1.