World Cup 2026 host cities: Stadium venues listed for FIFA tournament in United States, Canada & Mexico

The United States, Canada and Mexico will split hosting duties at World Cup 2026, with 16 venues set to provide the backdrop to star-studded fixtures as FIFA’s flagship event heads back to the Americas for the first time since 1994.

The USA put on the grandest of shows back then, while neighbours in Mexico have previously staged a global gathering on two previous occasions – in 1970 and 1986.

Canada is now joining the party, as part of a triple venture, with an initial list of 43 prospective stadiums across 41 cities having been slowly whittled down to a final list of 16. Who is getting the nod across North and Central America? GOAL takes a look…

World Cup 2026 host cities and stadium venues

As the World Cup finals are expanded to 48 teams and 80 games from 2026, FIFA have released a definitive list of host cities and stadium venues on Thursday June 16.

United States

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California played host to the World Cup final in 1994, as Brazil edged out Italy on penalties, and will form part of FIFA’s plans once again alongside billion-dollar structures such as AT&T Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

City Stadium Capacity Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium 71,000 Boston Gillette Stadium 68,756 Dallas AT&T Stadium 80,000 Houston NRG Stadium 71,500 Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium 76,416 Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium or SoFi Stadium 90,888/70,200 Miami Hard Rock Stadium 65,326 New York/New Jersey MetLife Stadium 82,500 Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field 69,796 San Francisco/Bay Area Levi’s Stadium 68,500 Seattle Lumen Field 72,000

Canada

BC Place in Vancouver has figured prominently in World Cup events before, after playing host to the women’s final in 2015, but only came back into the reckoning in March 2022 as Montreal pulled out of the running.

City Stadium Capacity Toronto BMO Field 30,000 Vancouver BC Place 54,500

Mexico

The Azteca Stadium has already seen Brazil and Argentina icons Pele and Diego Maradona savour World Cup glory in legendary surroundings and could complete a notable hat-trick if it is awarded final hosting duties once again.