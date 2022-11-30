World Cup 2022 knockout stage: Dates, kick-off times & road to the final
The knockout rounds of the World Cup are where legends are truly made.
A total of 16 nations will progress to the next phase of the tournament in December, where every game must have a winner.
As is tradition, if 90 minutes are completed with the scores level, proceedings will move to 30 minutes of extra time. If there is still nothing to separate the two teams, a penalty shoot-out will be the decider.
World Cup 2022 knockout bracket
Success in the World Cup is often dependent on which side of the bracket your nation ends up occupying. This year, the highest-ranking footballing nations are fairly evenly spread.
On one side of the tournament tree, in groups A to D, sit the likes of Netherlands, England, Argentina, and France.
On the second side, in groups E to H, nations such as Spain, Germany, Belgium, Brazil and Portugal all have the opportunity to play each other before the final.
World Cup 2022 last 16
The round of 16 saw France beat Argentina 4-3 in Russia four years ago in what was one of the most spectacular games of the tournament.
In 2022, the matches will take place from the December 3 to December 6.
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-Off Time
|Venue
|Dec 3
|Netherlands vs USA
|3pm GMT / 10am ET
|Khalifa International Stadium
|Dec 3
|Group C Winners vs Group D Runners up
|7pm GMT / 2pm ET
|Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
|Dec 4
|Group D Winners vs Group C Runners up
|3pm GMT / 10am ET
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Dec 4
|England vs Senegal
|7pm GMT / 2pm ET
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Dec 5
|Group E Winners vs Group F Runners Up
|3pm GMT / 10am ET
|Al Janoub Stadium
|Dec 5
|Group G Winners vs Group H Runners up
|7pm GMT / 2pm ET
|Stadium 974
|Dec 6
|Group F Winners vs Group E Runners up
|3pm GMT / 10am ET
|Education City Stadium
|Dec 6
|Group H Winners vs Group G Runners Up
|7pm GMT / 2pm ET
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
World Cup 2022 quarter-finals
The quarter-finals of World Cup 2022 will be played on December 9 and 10.
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick Off Time
|Venue
|Dec 9
|L16 5 Winners vs L16 6 Winners
|3pm GMT / 10am ET
|Education City Stadium
|Dec 9
|L16 1 Winners vs L16 2 Winners
|7pm GMT / 2pm ET
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Dec 10
|L16 7 Winners vs L16 3 Winners
|3pm GMT / 10am ET
|Al Thumama Stadium
|Dec 10
|L16 4 Winners vs L16 6 Winners
|7pm GMT / 2pm ET
|Al Bayt Stadium
World Cup semi-finals
World Cup 2022 semi-finals will take place on December 13 and December 14. Games will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time
|Venue
|Dec 13
|QF 2 Winners vs QF 1 Winners
|7pm GMT / 2pm ET
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Dec 14
|QF 4 Winners vs QF 3 Winners
|7pm GMT / 2pm ET
|Al Bayt Stadium
World Cup 2022 third-place play-off
The teams that lose in the semi-finals face off for the right to be recorded as third-place in the history books. The 2022 World Cup third-place play-off takes place the day before the final, on December 17.
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time
|Venue
|Dec 17
|SF 1 loser vs SF 2 loser
|3pm GMT / 10am ET
|Khalifa International Stadium
World Cup 2022 final
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick Off Time
|Venue
|Dec 18
|World Cup Final
|3pm GMT / 10am ET
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
The World Cup 2022 final will be played on December 18 at Lusail Iconic Stadium. It is a Sunday 3pm kick-off in the UK and an early-morning game in the U.S.
