On Saturday evening, Nashville's Hany Mukhtar scored his fourth career hat-trick in MLS as the Music downed a helpless St Louis City.

Nashville win 3-1 against St Louis City

Mukhtar scores hattrick

Called 'world class'

WHAT HAPPENED? As Nashville look to chase down high-flying FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference, they faced an expansion side to be feared in the form of Bradley Carnell's St Louis City. However, thanks to a scintillating performance in front of goal by 2022 MLS MVP Mukhtar, who notched his second hat-trick of the season, they triumphed 3-1. The German's performance was lauded by head coach Gary Smith as a 'world class'.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Hany's performance was world-class again. It's almost like we say that every week. The consistency that he's given us and that he's produced through pretty much his time [in MLS]... he's been sensational," Smith said.

AND WHAT'S MORE? "I was the first DP for Nashville SC. It comes with expectations," Mukhtar said. "I take that as an honour. I know how to handle it. In the end, I have to perform. I know that I am very valuable for this team. My teammates help me. All the goals I scored today, it's the help for my teammates. We have to keep pushing. We have to not be satisfied."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mukhtar is now the outright top scorer in MLS this season with 13 strikes to his name. He has also notched seven assists, helping Nashville move into second place in the Eastern Conference.

WHAT NEXT? Nashville next face off against Montreal at Saputo Stadium where Mukhtar will be aiming to get on the scoresheet again.

