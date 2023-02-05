Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wolfsburg against Bayern in Bundesliga in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Bayern Munich are winless in three successive Bundesliga games as they take on Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday.

The defending champions have drawn their three league games against RB Leipzig, FC Koln and Eintracht Frankfurt after the 2022 World Cup, having also registered a 4-0 win at Mainz in a DFB-Pokal round of 16 in their last outing.

Wolfsburg will also look to return to winning ways following a 2-1 loss at Werder in the Bundesliga and a DFB-Pokal exit to Union Berlin in the midweek.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time

Game: Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Date: February 5, 2023 Kick-off: 11:30am ET, 4:30pm GMT, 10pm IST Venue: Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg

How to watch Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

Sky Sports Football will showcase Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.

In India, the Sony Sports network has telecast rights for Bundesliga games, with streaming on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK Sky Football Football Sky Go India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV

Wolfsburg team news & squad

Lukas Nmecha is yet to recover from the serious knee injury he sustained ahead of the 2022 World Cup but his brother, Felix, made his comeback from injury off the bench against Union Berlin.

Coach Niko Kovac may make a few changes in the form of Jonas Wind and Koen Casteels returning to the fold on Sunday.

Wolfsburg possible XI: Casteels; Baku, Bornauw, Van de Ven, Otavio; Svanberg, Arnold, Gerhardt; Wimmer, Wind, Kaminski

Position Players Goalkeepers Casteels, Pervan, Schulze, Klinger Defenders Lacroix, Bornauw, Van de Ven, Otavio, Cozza, Baku, Fischer Midfielders Franjic, Guilavogui, Arnold, Svanberg, Gerhardt, Paredes, F. Nmecha, Kaminski Forwards Waldschmidt, Wind, Pejcinovic, Marmoush, Wimmer

Bayern Munich team news & squad

Lucas Hernandez, Sadio Mane, Manuel Neuer and Noussair Mazraoui have all not made the trip to Wolfsburg.

Marcel Sabitzer has joined Manchester United on loan on transfer deadline day, but the club have reinforced the squad with the addition of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City.

It would be interesting to see if Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann will adopt the same approach of playing Cancelo on the right side with Benjamin Pavard in the back three.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano; Cancelo, Goretzka, Kimmich, Davies; Musiala, Gnabry; Choupo-Moting