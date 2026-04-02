The European transfer market is seeing intense activity surrounding Barcelona star Dani Olmo, who is attracting interest from many European clubs.

According to the website Fichajes, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal top the list of clubs interested in signing the Spanish playmaker.

Pep Guardiola sees Olmo as the ideal replacement for Bernardo Silva, and City have tabled an initial bid of €100 million to persuade Barcelona to let him go.

Meanwhile, Paris, led by Luis Enrique, are seeking to reunite with their former Spain international as part of a new project at the Parc des Princes, one based on tactical discipline.

For their part, Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Olmo’s situation, believing he is a perfect fit for the London side’s style of play.

Despite all this interest, Barcelona are insisting on keeping their player, whose contract runs until 2030 with a release clause of €580 million, unless a truly “fantastic offer” actually materialises.

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