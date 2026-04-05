Britain’s Caroline Dubois was crowned unified world lightweight champion after defeating her compatriot Terry Harper on points in a thrilling bout held at the Olympia Hall in the British capital, London, adding the World Boxing Organisation title to her World Boxing Council title.

The bout, which fans had been eagerly awaiting for weeks, began at a moderate pace before Dubois gradually asserted her dominance, managing to knock Harper to the canvas in the sixth round following a series of precise punches, most notably a jab followed by a powerful left hook.

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Despite sustaining a serious injury above her left eye following a head clash in the eighth round, Harper showed great fighting spirit and continued to battle until the tenth and final round, amidst huge support from the crowd.

The bout ended with the judges’ decision in favour of Dubois with scores of 98-91, 97-92 and 98-91, securing her thirteenth career victory without a single defeat, alongside one draw, whilst Harper’s record stands at 16 wins, 3 defeats and 2 draws.

Speaking to the BBC after the fight, Dubois said: “I tried to pick up the pace, but Terry is a very tough opponent; she was moving smartly, and I had to dictate the tempo.”

She added: “I feel my level dropped a little towards the end, but I’m improving every time. She’s a champion and doesn’t like to lose, and neither do I. The best won tonight, and I hope she gives me the respect I deserve.”

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The historic Kensington Hall saw the return of world title fights after a long absence, having previously hosted bouts featuring British boxing legends in the 1990s.

Harper entered the ring with great confidence, backed by fans from her home region of Yorkshire, whilst Dubois received a warm welcome from the London crowd. She has been known since childhood for her great passion for boxing, even going so far as to pretend to be a boy so she could practise the sport in her early days.

The bout was marked by moments of tension between the two boxers right from the build-up, after they exchanged sharp remarks, culminating in a physical shove during a pre-fight press conference, which heightened the anticipation ahead of the bout.

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Although the early rounds failed to live up to expectations, Dubois managed to impose her rhythm thanks to her focus on body shots, before setting the arena alight in the sixth round by knocking her opponent down.

In the seventh and eighth rounds, Dubois kept up the pressure with her powerful left hand, whilst blood flowed from Harper’s cut, who fought valiantly until the end.

Despite Harper’s attempts in the final round to turn the fight around, Dubois’s superiority was clear, as she clinched the title and cemented her status as one of the world’s leading female boxing stars.