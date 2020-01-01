Willian would sign three-year Chelsea deal ‘tomorrow’ as he heads towards free agency

The experienced Brazilian forward continues to see his deal run down at Stamford Bridge, with interest in his services mounting by the day

Willian says he would sign a three-year contract extension at “tomorrow”, but no such deal has been put to him and he continues to head towards free agency.

The experienced Brazilian forward has agreed to see out the 2019-20 campaign at Stamford Bridge.

He will, however, be able to take on a new challenge from July 26.

That is unless the Blues relax their stance and offer the 31-year-old what he wants.

With there no indication of that happening, interest in Willian’s services continues to build steadily after seven productive years in west London.

“There are rumours about several teams that may be interested,” the talented South American told the De Sola YouTube channel.

“For the time being, I have had no concrete proposal. But rumours always arise.

“I’m waiting. My agent hasn’t given me any news yet. I’m waiting for his call.”

Pressed on whether Chelsea are jealous of the attention he is attracting, Willian added: “No, not for the time being. Chelsea aren’t jealous.

“They didn’t say anything. At least they showed no jealousy. They’re letting go!

“Just kidding. I already had a conversation with the club a few months ago, even before the stop.

“Chelsea only offer me two years and I asked for three. My goal in the next contract is to sign for three years. So I haven’t had a deal with Chelsea yet.

“This is what I asked the club for, three years of contract. If you give me that, I’ll get the pen and sign the contract tomorrow.”

If Willian is to sever ties with Chelsea, then he will walk away with over 330 appearances to his name, 63 goals, two Premier League titles and a crown.

He claims to have enjoyed his time with the Premier League giants, even a testing spell under the guidance of Antonio Conte in which it appeared as though he may be edged towards the exits.

“Look, with all the managers I had, I learned," said Willian.

“We always learn, regardless of the situation. I already said a few times, I don’t like to keep repeating so as not to create controversy.

“But I was champion with him, I learned some things from him, but I had difficulty with him… it was Antonio Conte. I believe other players too.”

Willian is currently focused on trying to add to his medal collection, with Chelsea preparing to face in the semi-finals on Sunday.