Willian agrees to join Saudi side just two weeks after signing Fulham contract - but Premier League side not interested in selling

Willian has reportedly agreed to to join Al-Shabab despite signing Fulham extension just two weeks earlier.

Willian agrees terms with Al-Shabab

Signed new deal with Fulham on July 17

Club unwilling to sell

WHAT HAPPENED? It was on July 17 that the Brazilian winger agreed to pen a new deal at Craven Cottage which would keep him at the club until next summer. However, according to The Telegraph, he has been contacted by Saudi Club Al-Shabab with double the package that he is earning in England on offer which has enticed the player to shift to Asia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After an impressive last season, where he had five goals and six assists, Fulham are not keen to sell the player and will demand a transfer fee if the 34-year-old is to leave the Premier League side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Cottagers are also dealing with interest in other players, including star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has expressed his desire to move to Al-Hilal. Meanwhile, manager Marco Silva was approached by Al-Ahli but decided to turn down the offer and remains committed to Fulham.

WHAT NEXT? Although Fulham are yet to receive an official offer from Al-Shabab, negotiations will start if Willian hands in a transfer request.