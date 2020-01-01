‘Willian’s age is irrelevant, he’s a magnificent signing’ – Arsenal icon Wright backing Brazilian to star

The Gunners legend believes Mikel Arteta has made the right decision in snapping up another “winner” in a deal that required no transfer fee

Willian will prove to be a “magnificent signing” for despite passing his 32nd birthday, says Ian Wright, with the Gunners in need of another “winner”.

Mikel Arteta has moved to snap up a proven performer after seeing him become a free agent.

After seven productive years at , Willian has opted to cross London and take on a new challenge at Emirates Stadium.

Questions have been asked of whether Arsenal have acquired a player who is now past his peak, but Wright believes the value of Premier League pedigree should not be underestimated.

The Arsenal legend told his personal YouTube channel of the forward, who won two top-flight titles and the during his time at Stamford Bridge: “There’s that Brazilian connection and getting a player like Willian has got to be good for our young players because he’s a winner. The more winners we can get in there the better.

“David Luiz is a winner. I don’t care what anyone says, I will always come out and back David Luiz whatever happens because I know his heart is in the right place and he wants to do the right thing for our club. I think he will transfer that into Willian, and Willian will start feeling what we’re about.

“That’s only going to help Gabriel Martinelli, to have two experienced compatriots and Brazilian team-mates that he’s being involved with. I look at it from a playing point of view and it’s win-win for me.”

Wright added: “Obviously there’s people talking about Willian’s age and where he’s come from, but you only need to listen to Mikel and how he speaks about a player like Willian.

“Of course, yes it is short-term but when you look at where we are at the moment, our financial restraints in respects of the money that we have or haven’t got, I think it’s a magnificent signing when you look at somebody of his calibre.

“I think at this stage of his career coming to Arsenal with the young players we’ve got, with the experience he brings got and the creative ability and the fact he can play in different positions and you’ve heard Mikel speak about it. I just feel that it’s a brilliant deal for us, where we are.”