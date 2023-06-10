William Saliba agrees new four-year Arsenal contract in mega boost to Gunners ahead of crucial summer transfer window

William Saliba has agreed a new long-term deal with Arsenal and will sign a four-year contract with the Gunners.

Saliba agrees new deal

Contract through to 2027

Crucial deal done for Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old will remain at Emirates Stadium through to 2027 under his current terms, reports The Athletic, after enjoying a breakout season in north London this term. Saliba's previous deal expired in 12 months, leaving Arsenal at risk of losing their prized defender on a free next summer. However, the Frenchman follows Bukayo Saka, Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale in penning a new contract with the Gunners, with the official announcement imminent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saliba's extension is the first key bit of business done by Arsenal ahead of a potentially busy summer window. The centre-back proved just how vital he is to Mikel Arteta's set-up when his injury against Sporting saw him miss the final 11 games of the season and de-rail Arsenal's title bid. Saliba had been one of the league's most impressive defenders since his return from a loan spell at Marseille last summer, and his new deal will be vital to Arsenal challenging for titles again next term.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A host of first-team stars have now been tied to fresh contracts, as Fabrizio Romano reports that captain Martin Odegaard is next on the list, while Reiss Nelson is also close. Arsenal's attentions can now turn to bringing in fresh faces and, most notably, Declan Rice, who after leading West Ham to Europa Conference League glory was confirmed to be leaving the club - with Arsenal reportedly his first choice. Other targets include Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and PSV starlet Xavi Simons.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SALIBA? With the official announcement imminent, the Frenchman will be working on his rehabilitation from a back injury in time for Arsenal's pre-season. There has been no indication as yet on a return date.