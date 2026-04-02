Will Tjaronn Chery be able to play against Feyenoord? NEC will make a final decision

Tjaronn Chery is cleared to return to action for NEC with immediate effect. The Nijmegen-based club announced this on Thursday via its official channels.

This means that the third-placed side in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie has resolved Chery’s passport issue (at least for the time being).

This coming weekend, the 37-year-old captain will be available for selection for the away match against Excelsior, with a home game against Feyenoord the following week. During the recent international break, Chery played for Suriname.

Whilst Chery will be able to play ‘as normal’ this coming weekend, the same cannot yet be said for his teammate Virgil Misidjan.

Chery, who plays for Feyenoord, shared earlier on Thursday that he had visited the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND).

Chery was most likely there to sort out his paperwork. The difference with Misidjan is that his wife lives in the Netherlands.

For the same reason, FC Groningen has begun a similar process with Breda-born Etienne Vaessen, whom Chery knows from the Surinamese national team.