Will Still meets with Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici as Reims boss emerges as candidate to succeed Antonio Conte

Reims manager Will Still has reportedly met with Tottenham's sporting director Fabio Paratici over becoming the permanent successor to Antonio Conte.

Spurs hunting for new manager

Reims boss Will Still now in the frame

Met with Paratici to discuss the role

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian stepped back from his duties at the north London club in late March after the Italian FA (FIGC) decided to make his ban global, which was handed to him for his involvement in Juventus' recent corruption scandal. But it appears Paratici is still performing some of his previous duties behind the scenes, as Sportitalia.com reports he has held a meeting with Still over Tottenham's vacant managerial role.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Still, an English-Belgian professional football manager who is just 30 years old, has risen to prominence since taking charge of Ligue 1 side Reims in October 2022. With the help of USMNT target Folarin Balogun, Still's side are sitting eighth in the league, although a shot at qualifying for the Europa League conference now looks out of reach.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sportitalia reports that Still met with Paratici in Switzerland sometime in the last few days. The appointment would certainly be left-field, given Still's inexperience at the highest level and the calibre of some players in the Spurs squad compared to those he currently manages at Reims. It would be in keeping with the club's apparent targeting of 35-year-old Julian Nagelsmann, although would contrast greatly with the vastly more experienced Luis Enrique.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Despite contact reportedly being made with Still, recent information suggests that the former Spain and Barcelona coach is the frontrunner to be Conte's successor, especially considering Chelsea's redirection of interest elsewhere. Paratici, meanwhile, awaits the outcome of his appeal against the FIGC.