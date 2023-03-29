Will Millie Bright play against Lyon? Chelsea boss Emma Hayes issues injury update ahead of HUGE Champions League clash

Millie Bright did not train for Chelsea the day before their Champions League clash with Lyon - but she could still feature at Stamford Bridge.

Bright withdrawn during first leg

Did not train with Chelsea on Wednesday

But could be back for Thursday's game

WHAT HAPPENED? Bright was taken off before half time in the first leg of the quarter-final tie following a challenge with Lyon forward Delphine Cascarino and subsequently missed the Blues' Women's Super League defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. However, Hayes offered a positive update on her fitness before Thursday's game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We trained without Millie today, but everyone else trained. We’ve got time until tomorrow, we’re just maximising the time, but she wasn’t in training today," Hayes revealed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hayes will be desperate for Bright to recover in time for the game as she has been one of Chelsea's most consistent performers this season. The Blues are protecting a 1-0 lead from the return game, when superb play from Erin Cuthbert allowed Guro Reiten to curl home the only goal of the match.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHT? The Chelsea defender is still in the hunt to end the season with three trophies and she will be desperate to be fit enough to help her side keep their Champions League hopes alive.