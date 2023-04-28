Will Gareth Bale join Wrexham? Wales icon responds to pleas from Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to step out of retirement

Gareth Bale has responded to the pleas from Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney urging him to step out of retirement.

Boots hung up in January

Dragons back in the Football League

Big ambition at the Racecourse Ground

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Wales international, who is still just 33 years of age, hung up his boots in January after gracing the 2022 World Cup with his country. His last outings at club level had come with LAFC, where he lifted MLS Cup. Reynolds and McElhenney have been doing their best to tempt Bale back into competitive action, in the wake of Wrexham’s record-breaking promotion back to the Football League, but a stunning coup for the Dragons appears unlikely.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked at the Sports Industry awards whether he will be putting retirement plans on hold to step out at the Racecourse Ground, Bale said: “No, I don’t think so.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale sparked the speculation regarding his future when congratulating Wrexham on their promotion. McElhenney responded by inviting the ex-Real Madrid and Tottenham star for a round of golf during which he would pitch his case for a deal with the Red Dragons. Reynolds has also got in on the act, vowing to “shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season”, while also posting a mocked up image of Bale in a Wrexham shirt on his social media channels.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Bale at Wrexham feels like a pipe dream for now, but Reynolds and McElhenney were able to tempt ex-England goalkeeper Ben Foster out of retirement and they are expected to fund more notable additions in North Wales during the next transfer window.