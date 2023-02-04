Why was Mudryk subbed? Chelsea boss Potter explains why he hooked winger at half-time in Fulham draw

Graham Potter has revealed new signing Mykhailo Mudryk was subbed off at half-time against Fulham as he had been suffering from a cold.

WHAT HAPPENED? After a somewhat underwhelming first half, Mudryk was hooked off at half-time against Fulham by Potter. The Chelsea manager has cleared up why the new £89 million man was subbed off in the goalless draw between the west London rivals, with it not bring due to his performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's had a heavy cold this week," Potter said. "He was feeling heavy legged at half-time and we didn't want to take a chance with him, he is still in a process where we are building up his minutes because of the break he's been on in Ukraine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mudryk had zero shots, created zero chances and completed zero take-ons on his Stamford Bridge debut on Friday night. While it is now understandable why he underperformed, Chelsea fans will be hoping for much more in the coming weeks and months after such a substantial outlay on him.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues have a week off before facing West Ham in the Premier League and Potter will be hoping to use the time to help his new squad gel together.