Why was Maguire denied penalty for England against Iran? VAR decision explained

Harry Maguire was wrestled to the ground in the opening minutes of England's World Cup clash against Iran but his penalty appeals were turned down.

England take on Iran at World Cup

Maguire goes down in penalty area

Three Lions denied spot-kick

WHAT HAPPENED? England defender Maguire wanted a penalty in the opening minutes of the Three Lions' World Cup opener after being bundled to the ground at a corner by Rouzbeh Cheshmi. The Manchester United star argued with the referee but his appeals were waved away.

Should England have been awarded an early penalty? 😬



The England players look baffled as VAR does not intervene.



💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/LnCDpL5rCd — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2022

Play on was ruled after a check on this contact between England and Iran pic.twitter.com/mcnqIuJ9hW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 21, 2022

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The decision not to award the penalty was a controversial one as Cheshmi seemed to be holding Maguire before he went to ground. However, Maguire also had his arms over his marker which is likely why the decision was not given.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

England appeal to the referee for a penalty.

Maguire can't believe he's not been awarded a spot-kick.

THE REACTION: Former England midfielder and pundit Jermaine Jenas could not believe the decision had not gone the Three Lions' way. He told BBC Sport: "There's no point there where anybody is deciding to look at the ball. He's got no interest in winning the ball, Cheshmi has just dragged Maguire down. It's a bear hug, a ridiculous challenge."