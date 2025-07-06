Why record-shattering £5m Wrexham transfer may not happen despite Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney finding the funds to agree deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien

Wrexham have reportedly agreed a £5 million ($7m) deal with Nottingham Forest for Lewis O’Brien, but a record-breaking transfer may not happen.

The Red Dragons are looking to add Premier League experience to their ranks in the summer window. Several players that have graced the English top-flight are seeing moves to North Wales speculated on.

Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are helping to make the funds available that allow marquee additions to Phil Parkinson’s squad to be sought. O’Brien, who joined Forest following their return to the big time in 2022, is a player in Wrexham’s sights.

The former Huddersfield midfielder has impressed at Championship level again when taking in loan spells at Middlesbrough and Swansea. Forest are prepared to let the 26-year-old leave after seeing their asking price met.

The Sun, however, are reporting that Wrexham are “struggling to meet his salary demands” and that a “transfer to Wales is now in doubt”. A compromise will need to be reached during wage discussions in order for a deal to go through.

Wrexham, who have enjoyed a historic run of three successive promotions, have already drafted in Ryan Hardie and Danny Ward this summer. More movement is expected before the 2025-26 campaign gets underway.