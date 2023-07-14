Explained: Why Luton Town will have to wait to play their first ever Premier League home game after promotion

The Premier League have accepted Luton's request to postpone their scheduled home game against Burnley on August 19.

WHAT HAPPENED? Luton fans will have to wait that little bit longer in order to see Premier League football take place at Kenilworth Road after the club requested their game against Burnley to be postponed. It looks as if West Ham will now be the side travelling to The Hatters' home on September 1st.

WHY HAS IT BEEN POSTPONED? The ground is currently undergoing massive amounts of refurbishment in order to cope with the demands of hosing Premier League football. It's estimated that the work will cost in the region of £10m and will see the construction of a new stand to meet the Premier League's media and broadcasting requirements. While the club has said the work is progressing well in an official statement, they can't give any guarantees that the ground will be ready by the time August 19 rolls around, hence the postponement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it's a great shame for the Luton fans who have waited 30 years to see their side host a top-flight game, it also adds to a tough start on the pitch. Because of this postponement, Luton's first two fixtures are now away from home against Brighton and Chelsea respectively.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LUTON?: While work on the stadium continues, the playing staff are also putting the work in during pre-season as they look to give themselves the best chance of a good start in the Premier League.